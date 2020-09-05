LDH: 3 more people die from heat-related illness, cleaning up from Hurricane Laura

CAMERON, LOUISIANA- AUGUST 29: An American flag is placed next to the slab of what was once a home on August 29, 2020 in Cameron, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura made landfall on August 27th, bringing rain and high winds to the southeast region of the state, reaching wind speeds of 150 mph and a 9-12 feet storm surge. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/AP) — Two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness and another died after being struck on the head by a falling tree limb, Louisiana’s health department said Friday.

A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both residents of Vernon Parish, died on September 4. A 59-year-old man suffered a fatal head injury during storm cleanup in Calcasieu Parish.

A total of 23 people have now died in Louisiana because of Hurricane Laura. With five earlier deaths in Texas, the total death toll for the storm so far is 28. The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the deaths occurred as heat indices in much of the state have soared in recent days due to high temperatures and humidity.

“Just because the storm passed that doesn’t mean the threat has passed,” Edwards said during a news conference in New Orleans.

Eight people have died from heat-related illnesses, according to the LDH. The victims range in age from 36-years-old to over 80-years-old.

Heat stroke occurs when a victim’s body loses the ability to cool down. The body’s internal temperature may reach or exceed 106 degrees before death.

Infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications are at most risk heat-related death, according to the LDH.

Below are details on the 23 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health says it will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.

