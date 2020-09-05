LDH: 3 more people die from heat-related illness, cleaning up from Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS (KTAL/AP) — Two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness and another died after being struck on the head by a falling tree limb, Louisiana’s health department said Friday.
A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both residents of Vernon Parish, died on September 4. A 59-year-old man suffered a fatal head injury during storm cleanup in Calcasieu Parish.
A total of 23 people have now died in Louisiana because of Hurricane Laura. With five earlier deaths in Texas, the total death toll for the storm so far is 28. The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the deaths occurred as heat indices in much of the state have soared in recent days due to high temperatures and humidity.
“Just because the storm passed that doesn’t mean the threat has passed,” Edwards said during a news conference in New Orleans.
Eight people have died from heat-related illnesses, according to the LDH. The victims range in age from 36-years-old to over 80-years-old.
Heat stroke occurs when a victim’s body loses the ability to cool down. The body’s internal temperature may reach or exceed 106 degrees before death.
Infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications are at most risk heat-related death, according to the LDH.
Below are details on the 23 deaths LDH has verified to date:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
- 31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup
In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health says it will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.