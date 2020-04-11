LDH: 20,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 806 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 51 more deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 806 statewide. There are now 20,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

Tensas Parish in Northeast Louisiana reported its first case Saturday, becoming the last of the state’s 64 parishes to do so.

There are currently 2,067 patients hospitalized; which is 13 more than reported on Friday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three to 470 on Saturday.

Louisiana has seen encouraging signs this week in its fight against the virus outbreak. The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased, though with a slight uptick Friday. The governor credits people physically distancing from others and avoiding trips away from their homes as much as possible with helping to slow the rate of new infections — and he’s cautioned Louisianans to keep it up.

Gov. Edwards announces COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

There are now 1,548 COVID-19 cases confirmed across Northwest Louisiana and 62 deaths officially attributed to the virus, according to the LDH. Among them are two more deaths reported in Bossier Parish and one more in Claiborne Parish.

Caddo – 974 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 147 state tests | 15,856 commercial tests

Bossier – 178 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 35 state tests | 2,054 commercial tests

De Soto – 114 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Webster – 60 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 706 commercial tests

Claiborne – 41 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Bienville – 30 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 40 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 33 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 17 state tests | 257 commercial tests

Sabine – 8 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 90 commercial test

Red River – 9 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 14 commercial tests

