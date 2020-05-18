LDH: 34,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana; 2,440 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 34,709 Monday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,440.

That’s an increase of 277 cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Saturday, May 16, the LDH says 26,249 people who have previously tested positive for the coronavirus are now presumed recovered. The state updates this number weekly, along with the number of “probable deaths,” which now stands at 123.

The department defines a confirmed COVID-19 death as “a death with a positive lab result. Probable COVID-19 deaths are deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.”

A total of 269,748 tests have been performed in Louisiana to date, according to LDH. Monday’s new case numbers are the result of 4,578 tests reported since Sunday, meaning the 277 new reported cases represent a positivity rate of 6.05%. Positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive. The overall positivity rate factoring all tests performed to-date is 12.87%.

The number of patients hospitalized rose by 12 from 1,019 Sunday to 1,031 Monday and the number of patients on ventilators rose by seven on Sunday to 118 on Monday.

Thirty-three new cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Monday, 21 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 155 deaths in Caddo. On Friday, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting a total of 172 deaths. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier and De Soto Parish are each reporting one additional deaths each, in addition to two new cases each. Webster Parish added four new cases. Natchitoches added two. Bienville and Red River Parish each added one new confirmed case.

As of noon Monday, May 18, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,898 case(s) | 155 death(s) | 127 state tests | 19,194 commercial tests

Bossier – 346 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,677 commercial tests

De Soto – 224 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,107 commercial tests

Webster – 117 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,041 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 35 state tests | 614 commercial tests

Bienville – 84 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 742 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 103 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 67 state tests | 1,200 commercial tests

Sabine – 29 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 689 commercial tests

Red River – 43 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 16 state tests | 342 commercial tests

