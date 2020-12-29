LDH: 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths as hospitalizations reach new 8-month high

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,946 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 61 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 304,485 and deaths to 7,397 as hospitalizations statewide hit yet another a new eight-month high.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,946 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 61 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 304,485 and deaths to 7,397 as hospitalizations statewide hit yet another a new eight-month high.

As of Monday, the latest data available, there were 1,689 people in hospitals statewide due to COVID-19, with 218 on ventilators. Hospitalizations previously peaked statewide on Dec. 22 at 1,647, passing the previous peak during the second surge on July 24 at 1,600.

There were 329 patients hospitalized in Northwest Louisiana. The number of patients on ventilators in the region’s hospitals has more than doubled in the six days since Christmas Eve, from 15 to 33.

Of the new cases reported since Monday, the LDH says 3,060 are confirmed and 886 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99.5%) fall between December 21 and December 28, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (19%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (18%) account for 37% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 37,356 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,315,433. Of the tests reported today, 33,104 were PCR tests and 4,252 were antigen tests.

Of the 367 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Monday, 161 were in Caddo Parish, which has also tallied three more deaths for a total of 514 since the outbreak began in March.

Bossier Parish also reported 118 new cases and one more death. De Soto added 23 new cases and one new death. Webster added 15, Claiborne 13, and Bienville and Red River one new case each. Sabine added nine new cases and one new death. Natchitoches added eight new cases.

There are now more than 37,700 coronavirus cases and 1,036 deaths reported in Northwest Louisiana.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.