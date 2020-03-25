The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

LDH: 407 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 407 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,795, with 65 total deaths fro the coronavirus to date.

Source: Louisiana Department of Public Health

There are now 93 cases reported in Caddo Parish and 25 in Bossier Parish. Bienville Parish is reporting one case and one death. Webster Parish has already reported one death and is now reporting five cases.

Forty-eight out of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting coronavirus cases.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. We will stream that briefing live here and on the Arklatexhomepage app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Order Carry-out/Delivery

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss