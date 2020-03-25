LDH: 407 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 407 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,795, with 65 total deaths fro the coronavirus to date.

There are now 93 cases reported in Caddo Parish and 25 in Bossier Parish. Bienville Parish is reporting one case and one death. Webster Parish has already reported one death and is now reporting five cases.

Forty-eight out of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting coronavirus cases.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. We will stream that briefing live here and on the Arklatexhomepage app.

