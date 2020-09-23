LDH: 523 confirmed coronavirus cases among K-12 schools statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY/KTAL) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday released updated data on COVID-19 cases at K-12 schools across the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, there are 523 known cases across schools statewide as of Sept. 23.

The data is based on the 1,103 schools reporting cases to the state so far and as of Wednesday involve 361 students and 162 faculty and staff members statewide.

In Northwest Louisiana (Region 7), there are 23 COVID-19 cases reported among faculty, staff, and volunteers, and 59 cases among students.

The LDH notes that cases are defined as “individuals reported to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen laboratory tests,” and that cases are self-reported by K-12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system.

The data does not currently break down which schools are reporting data.

The LDH also published COVID-19 data on statewide institutions of higher education Wednesday, reporting a total of 1,409 cases among students living or attending classes on campus and 149 cases among faculty and staff working on-campus.

