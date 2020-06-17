LDH: 928 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday includes backlog of 129 from April

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday in what is the largest single-day increase in new cases since early April, even after accounting for backlogged test results.

The state is also reporting 20 more coronavirus-related deaths statewide.

That brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana to 48,634 and the number of people reported to have died from the virus to 2,950.

Shortly after updating the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said in a tweet that the 928 new cases reported Wednesday includes a backlog of 129 cases, with specimen collection dates between April 1-9. That is the week during which the coronavirus first spiked statewide.

LDH reports a total of 928 cases reported to the state since 6/16/20. This includes a backlog of 129 cases, with specimen collection dates between 4/1 and 4/9. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) June 17, 2020

Still, the 799 new cases reported since Tuesday that are not attributed to delayed reporting of test results is the most the state has reported in a single day since 970 were reported on April 10. Larger daily counts have been reported on a few days since, but those were also attributed to delayed reporting.

From the 13,992 test results reported Wednesday, the positivity rate was 7.59 percent, more than double the 3.82 percent from Tuesday’s results. The overall positivity rate for the 544,950 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.92 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus dropped by nine Wednesday to 588 after rising for three days in a row. The number of patients on ventilators rose by six to 83.

The LDH updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 37,017 as of June 14. That is 3,113 more recoveries since last week. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 112, which is one less than last week.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 153 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday; 45 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,933.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 217 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 219 late Monday night. That is six more deaths since last week. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster Parish is reporting 79 new cases and two more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in that parish to ten. Bossier is reporting 15 more cases, Bienville seven. Claiborne is reporting four more cases, De Soto two and Sabine one.

As of noon Wednesday, June 17, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,933 case(s) | 217 death(s) | 130 state tests | 44,131 commercial tests

Bossier – 528 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 16,354 commercial tests

De Soto – 275 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 21 state tests | 3,620 commercial tests

Webster – 331 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 139 state tests | 4,790 commercial tests

Claiborne – 85 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 45 state tests | 1,618 commercial tests

Bienville – 183 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 2,283 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 195 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 113 state tests | 2,670 commercial tests

Sabine – 63 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 35 state tests | 2,065 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 630 commercial tests

