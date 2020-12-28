LDH: As of today, 1 in every 635 Louisianans have died from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana passed the 300,000-mark Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health marked a grim new milestone with the number of deaths per capita surpassing national levels.

“This weekend, the United States reached a total of 331,116 deaths, which amounts to 1 in every 1,000 Americans having died from COVID-19. However, in Louisiana, this statistic is even more grim. As of today, 1 in every 635 Louisianans have died from COVID-19,” the LDH said in Facebook post Monday afternoon.

“You may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us. Until we have vaccinated enough people, we need to continue to use the tools that we know work: mask up, wash your hands and social distance.”

In a separate post, the LDH noted the 7,336 deaths due to the coronavirus to date, “is greater than the populations of 391 of the state’s 473 cities, towns and villages.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 823 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 45 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 300,539. Of the new cases reported since Sunday, the LDH says 732 are confirmed and 91 are probable.

Hospitalizations rose again on Monday by 47 while an additional 10 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients statewide to 1,597 with 201 on ventilators. Hospitalizations reached a new eight-month high last week at 1,647.

There were 216 patients hospitalized with 14 on ventilators in Northwest Louisiana as of Sunday, the latest data available on the LDH website.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on its dashboard last week. As of Thursday, December 24, 2020, the LDH reported 10,658 new vaccinations. So far, 32,766 doses have been administered in total. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information is expected to be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases (100%) fall between December 20 and December 27, 2020.

99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (16%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (19%) account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 5,878 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,278,077. Of the tests reported today, 5,428 were PCR tests and 450 were antigen tests.

Of the 142 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Sunday, 106 were in Caddo Parish, which has tallied 511 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

“I cannot stress this enough: As we head into New Years, COVID cases and hospitalizations are dangerously high. We have reported 19 deaths over the past week in Caddo Parish alone,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins pleaded in a Facebook post early Monday afternoon.

Bossier Parish also reported three more deaths Monday, along with 19 new cases. Webster reported ten new cases and one new death. Natchitoches reported four new cases, Sabine two and one new death, and Red River one new case.

There are now more than 37,300 reported coronavirus cases and 1,030 deaths in Northwest Louisiana.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.