LDH: Child daycares among highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health is keeping an eye on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

Food processing, bars, industrial settings, casinos and restaurants top the list of places with the most COVID-19 cases.

In terms of outbreaks, most of the above listed places have had their share of outbreaks, but one place is not mentioned above.

Child daycares in Louisiana have experienced 22 coronavirus outbreaks as of Wednesday, August 5.

Picture courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

LDH defines an outbreak “as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.”

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing Child Care Supplemental Guidance here.