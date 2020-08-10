LDH cites possibly incomplete lab reporting as state adds just 574 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 24 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health says technical staff is investigating potentially inaccurate case and test counts Monday, after reporting just 574 new cases confirmed since Sunday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says technical staff is investigating potentially inaccurate case and test counts Monday, after reporting just 574 new cases confirmed since Sunday.

The LDH says 24 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 131,961 and total deaths to 4,169. It appears these numbers could change if technical issues are confirmed and the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated to reflect corrected data.

The newly confirmed cases as they stand now came from the results of 7,362 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,547,933.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide dropped below 1,400 over the weekend to 1,369 before ticking back up to 1,382 as of Monday. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by another five to 210.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 rose by 11 on Monday to 266. The number of patients on ventilators in the region dropped by three to 20, remaining right around the average of 19 the region has maintained for more than two weeks.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA rose by just 19 Monday to a total of 12,945. No new cases or deaths were reported in Caddo Parish, which has been reporting an average of 65 new cases daily over the past two weeks. The lack of any data for this parish suggests Caddo might be one of the parishes affected by the technical issue the LDH is investigating.

In fact, new case numbers were unusually low Monday across all of the Northwest Louisiana parishes, and none reported any new deaths. Bossier, which has been reporting an average of 34 new cases daily over the past two weeks, had just six new cases reported on the state health department dashboard Monday. De Soto reported five, Claiborne three, and Sabine two.

Webster, Bienville, and Natchitoches each reported just one new case. There were no new cases reported in Red River.

As of midday Monday, August 10, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in NWLA:

Caddo – 6,668 case(s) | 295 death(s) | 616 state tests | 107,323 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,339 case(s) | 81 death(s) | 272 state tests | 43,215 commercial tests

De Soto – 727 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 87 state tests | 9,685 commercial tests

Webster – 894 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 183 state tests | 14,328 commercial tests

Claiborne – 277 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 133 state tests | 4,616 commercial tests

Bienville – 382 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 278 state tests | 5,511 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 774 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 425 state tests | 9,636 commercial tests

Sabine – 647 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 200 state tests | 7,716 commercial tests

Red River – 237 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 361 state tests | 2,639 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 20,625 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex. With no new deaths reported as of midday Monday, that total remained at 723. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

