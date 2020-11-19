LDH confirms 2,073 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 15 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 211,966 and deaths to 6,199.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 15 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 211,966 and deaths to 6,199.

The state began reporting probable cases and deaths on the LDH coronavirus dashboard on Nov. 13 to include both among the total new cases and deaths reported daily.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, LDH says 1,755 are confirmed and 318 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 11 and November 18, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 22% of these cases.

The newly confirmed cases since Wednesday came from the results of 27,961 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,184,631. Of the tests reported today, 25,487 were PCR tests and 2,474 were antigen tests.

Hospitalizations

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations rose by another 43 patients Tuesday to 9296, with 88 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations, a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed, remain well below the peaks they hit earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have trended gradually upward since early fall.

There were 216 hospitalizations in Shreveport-Bossier as of Wednesday, with 19 patients on ventilators.

Caddo added 129 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed and presumed cases in the parish to 11,928. 428 deaths have been reported in Caddo Parish since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 201 new confirmed and presumed cases reported in Bossier, bringing the total there to 5,625. A total of 141 deaths have also been reported in Bossier Parish.