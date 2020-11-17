LDH confirms 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,139 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 14 more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 199,659 and total deaths to 5,916.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,139 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 14 more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 199,659 and total deaths to 5,916.

The state is also now reporting probable cases and deaths on the LDH coronavirus dashboard, adding another 453 probable cases Tuesday for a total new case count of 2,592.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 10 and November 17, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 23% of these cases

The newly confirmed cases since Tuesday came from the results of 33,422 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,133,899. Of the tests reported today, 30,660 were PCR tests and 2,762 were antigen tests.

Hospitalizations

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations rose by 56 Monday to 874, with 92 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations, a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed, remain well below the peaks they hit earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have trended gradually upward since early fall.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.