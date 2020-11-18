LDH confirms 2,239 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,239 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 28 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 209,914 and deaths to 6,184.

The state began reporting probable cases and deaths on the LDH coronavirus dashboard on Monday to include both among the total new cases and deaths reported daily.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 10 and November 17, 2020.

99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between 18-29 represent 21% of these cases.

The newly confirmed cases since Tuesday came from the results of 22,771 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,156,670. Of the tests reported today, 16,613 were PCR tests and 6,158 were antigen tests.

Hospitalizations

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations rose by another 12 patients Tuesday to 886, with 93 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations, a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed, remain well below the peaks they hit earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have trended gradually upward since early fall.

Hospitalizations in Shreveport -Bossier have risen dramatically since Friday, November 13, from 186 to 228 as of Tuesday, with 19 patients on ventilators.

