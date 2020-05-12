LDH confirms 2,281 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Louisiana, 32,050 confirmed cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 32,050 Tuesday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,281.

That’s an increase of 235 cases and 39 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The number of patients hospitalized rose Tuesday to 1,320 from 1,310 the previous day. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by 11 to 146.

To date, more than 218,000 tests have been completed statewide and the state says more than 22,600 people are presumed to have had the virus and recovered.

The state continues to ramp up testing with a 200,000 per-month goal, which Edwards said he expects will be met with federal assistance. While announcing plans for entering the first phase of reopening the state on Monday, Edwards said Northeast Louisiana and rural areas will be areas of focus for testing in the coming days.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 21 on Tuesday, 19 of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 135 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 144 in the parish as of Thursday evening.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Bossier Parish rose by one to 22 Tuesday. Bienville Parish also reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20.

No new cases or deaths were reported by the LDH in De Soto, Claiborne, Natchitoches, Sabine, or Red River.

As of 12 p.m Tuesday, May 12, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,784 case(s) | 135 death(s) | 125 state tests | 17,191 commercial tests

Bossier – 313 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 44 state tests | 6,851 commercial tests

De Soto – 215 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,808 commercial tests

Webster – 101 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,952 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 32 state tests | 537 commercial tests

Bienville – 77 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 649 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 100 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 61 state tests | 1,102 commercial tests

Sabine – 19 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 29 state tests | 494 commercial tests

Red River – 36 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 303 commercial tests

Returning to work guidance

The Department has issued guidance for essential workers returning to work post-COVID-19 recovery.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

