LDH confirms 3,492 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, breaking daily record

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday reported 3,492 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, the highest number of cases reported over a 24-hour period since the outbreak began in March.

The spike in cases comes exactly two weeks after Halloween.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address the jump in cases in a media briefing Friday afternoon. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Louisiana to 194,685. The state is also now reporting “probable” cases on the COVID-19 dashboard. With the 7,296 probable cases, the LDH says there are a total of 201,981 reported to the state. Another 24 deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 6,121.

The latest update also reflects new data on antigen testing that is now being reported on the dashboard.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 692 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, November 12, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 62 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 180 patients hospitalized, with 12 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Friday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 23,619 and there are 772 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 404 new cases reported in NWLA, 130 were in Caddo Parish and 105 were in Bossier. Bossier has also reported seven more deaths.

Natchitoches reported 59 new confirmed cases. Webster added 24, Bienville 20, Claiborne 19, De Soto 18, Sabine 17, Red River 12. Claiborne, Natchitoches, and Sabine also reported one new death each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 11,266 case(s) | 417 death(s) | 200,340 total tests

Bossier – 4,922 case(s) | 134 death(s) | 85,093 total tests

De Soto – 1,112 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 17,347 total tests

Webster – 1,612 case(s) | 45 death(s) | 28,759 total tests

Claiborne – 656 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 11,599 total tests

Bienville – 682 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 13,663 total tests

Natchitoches – 1,719 case(s) | 36 death(s) | 23,743 total tests

Sabine – 1,122 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 16,498 total tests

Red River – 528 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 5,708 total tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 40,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,240 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.