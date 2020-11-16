LDH confirms 535 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday reported 535 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and seven more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 197,467 and total deaths to 5,902.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday reported 535 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and seven more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 197,467 and total deaths to 5,902.

The LDH updates its coronavirus dashboard daily except on Saturdays and started reporting antigen testing results on Friday. The updated dashboard also now breaks out confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Hospitalizations

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations have continued to edge back up around Louisiana to 818 statewide as of November 15, the most recent data available. Of those, 81 patients were on ventilators. Hospitalizations, a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed, remain well below the peaks they hit earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have trended gradually upward since early fall.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 24,058 and there are 799 deaths reported in the region.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.