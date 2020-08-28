LDH confirms increase in cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children continues to spread in Louisiana.

In one week, LDH reports that there has been an increase of 14 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing additional information about the condition below:

The CDC defines an MIS-C case this way: