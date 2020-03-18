5th death reported in Louisiana as COVID-19 cases rise to 240

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has risen by 44 overnight to 240, and an additional death has been reported.

That brings the total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the state to five, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The Orleans Parish resident was a 98-year-old individual who lived at Lambeth House in New Orleans. The fourth death reported Tuesday was an 80-year-old who also lived at Lambeth House.

13 of the 64 parishes are reporting coronavirus cases. The LDH noted in its latest update Wednesday that, “while older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health.”

INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard currently shows:

12 positive cases among individuals ages 12-29;

32 positives cases among individuals ages 30-39;

56 positive cases among individuals ages 40-49;

50 positive cases among individuals ages 50-59;

44 positive cases among individuals ages 60-69 and

46 positive cases among individuals ages 70+.

The 44 new cases include one in Caddo Parish, bringing the total in that parish to five. The number of cases in Bossier Parish remains unchanged at one.

Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed Monday night that they have “identified increased persons under investigation for risk of COVID-19” on the base and declared a public health emergency.

Barksdale declares public health emergency after identifying possible cases on base

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 following a meeting of the Unified Command Group.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.