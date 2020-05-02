LDH COVID-19 numbers show slowing growth in new cases, leveling off in NWLA

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana, which surged Friday to 710 cases, dropped 281 cases to 429 on Saturday, while new deaths reported dropped 65 percent to only 23 after 65 were reported on Friday.

Data Source: Louisiana Department of Health

Data reported on weekends has typically been lower than on weekdays.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards explained Friday’s bump in cases was due two commercial labs that are now processing COVID-19 tests and reporting them to the state, adding that many are from days and even weeks ago.

In his Friday afternoon briefing, Edwards said, “More labs are coming online and sometimes it’s going to take a bit to get them into the flow fully of reporting every day that we want them to report,” said Edwards. “We’re doing everything we can to reach out to them and remind them what their obligations are to report to the Louisiana Department of Health and to the CDC, for that matter.”

Still, the number of COVID-19 cases across Louisiana continues to rise, even as certain regions are leveling off or even dropping statewide. Edwards said Friday that hospitalizations in Baton Rouge and Monroe are increasing.

A downward trajectory in the reporting of virus-like symptoms, confirmed cases, and hospitalizations, among other things, are required to meet criteria set by the White House coronavirus task force in order for states to begin the first phases of reopening their economies.

The number of patients hospitalized and on ventilators continues to decline in statewide, with 1,545 in hospitals and 208 on ventilators as of Saturday.

The state began including presumed recovered and probable deaths last week on the LDH dashboard, and are expected to be updated weekly. They were last updated Sunday, April 26 and remained Saturday at 17,303 and 43, respectively.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health reports deaths in Caddo Parish remained flat from Friday with 113 deaths in Caddo Parish, and 22 new cases, down 43 percent from the 39 reported on Friday, bringing Caddo Parish’s reported cases to 1,661. On Thursday, however, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 120 deaths have been reported locally since the first death was reported there on April 26. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, five additional cases were reported Saturday, bringing Bossier Parish’s total up to 292, while the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Bossier remained flat at 17. Only one new death was reported overnight in DeSoto Parish, while deaths in the other northwest parishes remained flat.

As of Saturday, May 2, the LDH is reporting the following data on new cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,601 case(s) | 113 death(s) | 124 state tests | 13,602 commercial tests

Bossier – 292 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 44 state tests | 5,584 commercial tests

De Soto – 198 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,373 commercial tests

Webster – 92 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,569 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 25 state tests | 449 commercial tests

Bienville – 76 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 19 state tests | 537 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 87 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 46 state tests | 741 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 359 commercial tests

Red River – 32 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 198 commercial tests

