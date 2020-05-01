LDH COVID-19 update for Friday, May 1 shows surge in new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in surged Friday, according to the latest update of the Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, 741 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide to 28,711. It is the first time since April 11 that more than 700 new cases have been reported in a single day, more than doubling the daily new case growth in new cases in recent days.

Deaths reported statewide also passed the 1,990 mark Friday with an additional 65 deaths, bringing the total to 1,927.

The number of hospitalizations rose slightly Friday to 107 and the number of patients on ventilators remained virtually flat.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 113 deaths in Caddo Parish and 1,579 new cases. That’s an increase of 39 cases, more than doubling the number of new cases reported the day before. On Thursday evening, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 120 deaths have been reported locally since the first case was reported there on March 24. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

During his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Edwards noted that Caddo Parish was among several in the state that are still seeing increasing cases, with 11 percent new case growth.

In Bossier Parish, only one additional case was reported Friday, for a total of 287. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Bossier stands at 17. While DeSoto, Webster, Natchitoches and Red River are reporting a few new cases each, LDH is reporting no new deaths in any of the Northwest Louisiana parishes except for Caddo.

As of Friday, May 1, the LDH is reporting the following data on new cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,579 case(s) | 113 death(s) | 124 state tests | 13,235 commercial tests

Bossier – 287 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 44 state tests | 5,449 commercial tests

De Soto – 194 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,314 commercial tests

Webster – 92 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,527 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 25 state tests | 434 commercial tests

Bienville – 77 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 19 state tests | 529 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 86 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 45 state tests | 735 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 351 commercial tests

Red River – 29 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 189 commercial tests

