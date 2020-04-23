LDH COVID-19 update: Deaths top 1,500 as new cases continue to flatten

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 case growth rose slightly Thursday but stayed below two percent for a third day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest update.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his daily briefing Thursday that he has been told the confirmed death count from the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana now exceeds the death toll from Hurricane Katrina.

As of Thursday, April 23, there were 1,540 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Louisiana, up 67 from the previous day. There are now 25,739 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, which is 1.90% growth from the previous day.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now also reporting “probable deaths” on the state dashboard, in line with recent CDC guidance:

In line with recent CDC guidance, as of April 22 the Department is now reporting both confirmed COVID-19 deaths and probable COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard. The Department defines a confirmed COVID-19 death as a death with a positive lab result. Probable COVID-19 deaths are deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result. The number of probable COVID-19 deaths could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. As of April 22, the Department reports 59 probable COVID-19 deaths. Louisiana Department of Health update, April 22, 2020

The number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators continues to decline. There were 1,724 hospitalized on Thursday, 24 fewer than reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards called on Louisianans to “mask up” and wear masks in public places as a courtesy to others and to help everyone protect each other.

In Northwest Louisiana, three new deaths have been reported in Bienville Parish, bringing the total there to 12. The parish as 69 confirmed cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 85 deaths in Caddo Parish. On Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 93 deaths have been reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

Bossier Parish is reporting nine additional cases. The number of deaths in the parish has remained at 12 since Wednesday.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Claiborne, Natchitoches, or Sabine Parish.

Caddo – 1,389 case(s) | 85 death(s) | 121 state tests | 20,854 commercial tests

Bossier – 255 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 44 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests

De Soto – 176 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 20 state tests | 177 commercial tests

Webster – 81 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,100 commercial tests

Claiborne – 50 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 24 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 69 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 18 state tests | 114 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 62 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 32 state tests | 583 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 19 state tests | 108 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 14 state tests | 50 commercial tests

