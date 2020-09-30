LDH data show presumed recoveries outpaced new cases for 9th consecutive week

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of presumed recoveries from the coronavirus has outpaced new cases for a ninth consecutive week, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to the data updated Wednesday, 154,163 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, September 28.

According to the state department of health, a person is presumed recovered if:

it has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

With 4,523 new COVID-19 cases reported over the same period, presumed recoveries outpaced new cases by 894.

Louisiana has reported 452 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 166,033 and total deaths to 5,321.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 22 and September 29, 2020.

92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 38% of these cases. 23% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 10,646 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,317,179.

The number of positive tests out of the 10,646 total tests results reported to the state Wednesday makes for a positivity rate of 4.25%

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 553 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, September 29, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 79 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 dropped by seven to 167, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,582 and there are now 645 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 93 new cases reported since Tuesday, 52 were in Caddo Parish and 11 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported three more COVID-19 deaths. Natchitoches added ten new cases, Sabine eight, and Webster six. De Soto added three new cases and Claiborne added two. Red River also added one new case, as well as one new death. Bienville did not report any new cases or deaths.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,653 case(s) | 361 death(s) | 663 state tests | 153,353 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,329 case(s) | 107 death(s) | 303 state tests | 64,179 commercial tests

De Soto – 909 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 98 state tests | 13,508 commercial tests

Webster – 1,282 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 181 state tests | 21,943 commercial tests

Claiborne – 517 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 239 state tests | 8,342commercial tests

Bienville – 491 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 356 state tests | 9,319 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,176 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 673 state tests | 16,254 commercial tests

Sabine – 866 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 229 state tests | 11,987 commercial tests

Red River – 359 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 567 state tests | 3,732 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 28,849 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,006 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

