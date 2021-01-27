LDH data show presumed recoveries outpacing new cases for first time since December

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Presumed recoveries from COVID-19 have outpaced the number of new cases reported for the first time in a month, according to the latest data released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The data on presumed recoveries, which are updated weekly, show there were 8,305 more presumed recoveries reported than new cases for the week ending Jan. 25. It is the first time since Dec. 28 that more people have been counted as recovered from the coronavirus than new cases have been reported.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,868 new cases and 67 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total cases statewide to 392,416 and deaths to 8,688. Of the new cases reported since Tuesday, the LDH says 2,346 are confirmed and 1,522 are probable.

The number of patients in the hospital statewide with COVID-19 have continued to decline since reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. As of Tuesday, according to the latest data available, there were 1,625 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 203 on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations have also continued an overall decline, dropping to 257, with 30 patients on ventilators.

Of the 469 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 183 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 22,380 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. An additional death was also reported in the parish, bringing the total to 601.

Bossier Parish reported 131 new cases, Webster 46, Sabine 37, De Soto 31, Natchitoches 15, Claiborne 13, Bienville nine, and Red River four. De Soto and Webster also added two news death each.

There are now 49,659 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,242 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex, there are now 79,192 cases and 2,081 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.