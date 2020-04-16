LDH data shows 1,748 COVID-19 cases in NWLA, 91 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) – The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana stands at 91 as of 12 p.m. Thursday, with 1,748 cases across nine parishes. One new death was reported in both Bienville Parish and Red River Parish.

The number of deaths in Caddo Parish dropped by two. The LDH now lists 55 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Caddo, when it listed 57 on Wednesday. The reason for the change in data has not been explained.

Caddo – 1,154 case(s) | 55 death(s) | 149 state tests | 19,624 commercial tests

Bossier – 220 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,400 commercial tests

De Soto – 140 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 8 state tests | 161 commercial tes

Webster – 71 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 8 state tests | 1,066 commercial tests

Claiborne – 47 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 20 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 45 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 3 state tests | 96 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 45 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 22 state tests | 573 commercial tests

Sabine – 11 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 106 commercial tests

Red River – 15 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 29 state tests | 47 commercial tests

Statewide, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 53 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total deaths reported statewide due to the coronavirus to 1,156.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide continues to drop, according to the latest numbers. There are now 1,914 people in the hospital with the coronavirus, 396 of them on ventilators. That’s 29 fewer hospitalized and 29 fewer on vents than were reported Wednesday.

