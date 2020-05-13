LDH data shows new COVID-19 cases more than double overnight as more labs come online

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 32,662 Wednesday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,315.

That’s an increase of 612 cases and 34 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. The number of new cases more than doubles the 235 new cases reported Tuesday. On average, 323 new cases have been reported daily over the past seven days.

In a statement, the LDH said 317 of the new cases reported Wednesday are from labs that are new to reporting.

“These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically,” the state’s health department said in a statement.”

“This means 295 of the 612 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state. We expect to see more labs across the state onboarding in a similar fashion as we work to quickly ramp up testing across the state and ensure the state has the most comprehensive data on testing.”

The number of patients hospitalized dropped dramatically Wednesday by 126 to 1,191. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, however, to 147.

The state says more than 22,600 people are presumed to have had the virus and recovered. To date, 237,904 tests have been completed statewide, most of them by commercial labs.

The state continues to ramp up testing with a 200,000 per-month goal, which Edwards said he expects will be met with federal assistance. While announcing plans for entering the first phase of reopening the state on Monday, Edwards said Northeast Louisiana and rural areas will be areas of focus for testing in the coming days.

Nearly 10,000 tests were reported as being completed over the past 24 hours, with about 2,700 more tests than were reported Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide the latest on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in a briefing from the state capitol building in Baton Rouge as businesses around the state prepare for the first phase of reopening under a new statewide executive order that goes into effect Friday.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 58 on Wednesday, nearly tripling the number of new cases reported Tuesday. Sixteen of those new cases are in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 140 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 161 in the parish as of Tuesday evening. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Outside of Caddo, Claiborne was the only parish reporting a new death Wednesday on the LDH website. Sabine Parish, which reported it’s first and only coronavirus-related death on April 28, now shows zero deaths as of Wednesday. Data reported to the state is subject to adjustment as cases and deaths reported are moved into patients’ parishes of residence if the initial reports were counted in the parish where testing was conducted. Sabine did add nine new cases Wednesday, however, for a total of 28 in the parish.

Eleven new cases were also reported Wednesday in Bossier Parish, bringing the total there to 324.

De Soto is reporting six more, for a total of 221, and Webster is reporting eleven additional cases for a total of 112.

No new cases or deaths were reported by the LDH in Natchitoches.

As of 12 p.m Wednesday, May 13, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,800 case(s) | 140 death(s) | 126 state tests | 17,606 commercial tests

Bossier – 324 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 45 state tests | 7,077 commercial tests

De Soto – 221 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,874 commercial tests

Webster – 112 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,077 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 32 state tests | 565 commercial tests

Bienville – 80 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 677 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 100 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 62 state tests | 1,135 commercial tests

Sabine – 28 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 616 commercial tests

Red River – 37 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 316 commercial tests

