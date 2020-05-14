LDH: Higher reports of new COVID-19 cases continue as more labs begin to report data

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 33,489 Wednesday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,351.

That’s an increase of 827 cases and 36 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. That is 215 more new cases than the 612 that were reported on Wednesday, which nearly doubled the average number of cases reported daily over the previous several days.

As with the bump in new cases reported Wednesday, the LDH says Thursday’s higher numbers are the result of data coming from labs that are just now coming online and reporting to the state.

“These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically,” the state’s health department said in a statement. “This means 218 of the 827 new cases came from the rest of the regular reporting across the state.”

“We expect to see more labs across the state onboarding in a similar fashion as we work to quickly ramp up testing across the state and ensure the state has the most comprehensive data on testing,” LDH said Wednesday.

The overall downward trend in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators also continues. The number of patients hospitalized dropped by one Thursday to 1,193. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by seven to 140.

To date, 247,588 tests have been completed statewide, most of them by commercial labs. That is 9,684 more tests reported since Wednesday.

The state continues to ramp up testing with a 200,000 per-month goal, which Edwards said he expects will be met with federal assistance. On Wednesday, Edwards said a lot of that increased testing will be focused on what Edwards called “areas of inadequate testing” and congregant settings such as nursing homes around the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his latest briefing Wednesday that was in large part because three new labs have come online and reporting cases that go back “several weeks.”

“We expect to see more labs coming online as we ramp up testing, but we’re doing everything we can to get them to report electronically so that this doesn’t happen.”

RELATED: Lousiana will move into Phase 1 of reopening on May 15

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 27 on Thursday. Eighteen of those new cases are in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 143 deaths in Caddo, although the coroner’s office was reporting 161 in the parish as of Tuesday evening. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster and Natchitoches are also reporting one new death each.

Three new cases are reported in Bossier, two more in Natchitoches and De Soto, and one each in Bienville and Sabine.

Eleven new cases were also reported Wednesday in Bossier Parish, bringing the total there to 324.

As of 12 p.m Thursday, May 14, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,818 case(s) | 143 death(s) | 126 state tests | 17,971 commercial tests

Bossier – 327 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,219 commercial tests

De Soto – 223 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,924 commercial tests

Webster – 112 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,914 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 32 state tests | 575 commercial tests

Bienville – 81 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 689 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 102 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 64 state tests | 1,149 commercial tests

Sabine – 29 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 639 commercial tests

Red River – 38 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 319 commercial tests

