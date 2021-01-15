LDH: Louisiana to receive 58,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, Colo. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says the state will receive 29,250 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 28,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the course of next week.

Given that to date Louisiana has diverted 93,600 doses of vaccine to the long-term care facility (LTCF) federal partnership program, this coming week all 28,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will come directly to the state.

According to LDH, to date, 10,622 LTCF residents and 5,341 LTCF staff have received the vaccine. Most of the 210 providers that received the vaccine this week will receive the vaccine next week.

The remaining either received large shipments from Pfizer or are still working through their Moderna inventory.

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Persons ages 70 years or older

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care clinic providers and staff

Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

Dialysis providers, staff and clients

Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients

Dental providers and staff

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools

Participating providers must make the available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution. LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website.

In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them. Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered vaccination.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID,” the Louisiana Department of Health said in a released statement Friday.

“We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.”