LDH: No daily update on COVID-19 dashboard as state reviews data

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says it is reviewing all data and will not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

The LDH usually updates the dashboard daily at 12 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reviewing all data and will not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard today. https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD pic.twitter.com/nUVnyGQuXn — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) June 18, 2020

On Wednesday, the dashboard was updated to reflect 928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in what was the largest single-day increase in new cases since early April, even after accounting for backlogged test results.

The state also reported 20 more coronavirus-related deaths statewide, bringing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana to 48,634 and the number of people reported to have died from the virus to 2,950.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his latest briefing on the coronavirus in Louisiana and the state’s response Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor’s briefing was scheduled before the health department announced that it would not be updating its daily report.

