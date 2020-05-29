LDH orders temporary partial closure of tanning facilities

(KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Health has ordered the temporary closure of tanning facilities to the COVID-19 outbreak, with exceptions for those who offer services that don’t involve physical contact with people and services.

“The State Health Officer has determined that the services provided by the facilities under this order are not essential services, such that their partial closure will not affect the public health or any individual’s health. The State Health Officer expressly finds that the measures ordered herein are necessary to help control and prevent further spread of COVID-19, a communicable, contagious,

and infectious disease that represent a serious and imminent threat to the public health,” says the order.

The order, issued Thursday, says licensed tanning facilities “may re-open for the limited purpose of OFFERING TOUCHLESS/CONTACTLESS SPRAY TANNING METHODS or TOUCHLESS/CONTACTLESS UV TANNING METHODS, provided that such Tanning facility adheres to the Office of the State Fire Marshall’s Open Safely Phase I guidelines for Beauty Shops, Salons, Barber Shops, or Tanning Salons (Contact Tanning Only).”

The order also says the measures have been justified due to the physical contamination of the disease and the virus’ ability to stay attached to surfaces for prolonged periods of time.

It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 28, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice from the State Health Officer.

You can read the entire emergency order here.