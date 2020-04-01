6,424 COVID-19 cases now reported in Louisiana, 34 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,424 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths from the coronavirus in the state as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing

That’s another 1,187 cases since Tuesday, and it includes 56 new cases in Caddo Parish and another 12 cases in Bossier Parish. No new deaths have been reported in NWLA since two more were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total in the region to 11. There are now 451 cases confirmed across the following parishes:

Caddo – 298 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 122 state tests | 8,501 commercial tests

Bossier – 75 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 27 state tests | 1,212 commercial tests

De Soto – 39 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 7 state tests | 44 commercial tests

Webster – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 8 state tests | 339 commercial tests

Claiborne – 10 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 5 state tests | 26 commercial tests

Bienville – 6 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 10 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 8 state tests | 70 commercial tests

– Sabine – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 3 state tests | 38 commercial tests

Red River – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 22 state tests | 26 commercial tests

273 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

1,498 people are hospitalized for coronavirus, with 490 of them on ventilators. 60 out of the 64 parishes are now reporting cases, but Gov. Edwards reiterated on an NBC News special report Tuesday evening that there are believed to be cases in every parish.

RELATED: Officials urging La. residents to keep using 211 for coronavirus questions, information

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.