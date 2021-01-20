LDH reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish, 150 new cases

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,536 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 59 new deaths.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported ten new deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish Wednesday, bringing the total deaths in the parish to 586 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first case in Caddo was reported on March 14. The first death was reported on March 26.

“This remains a deadly virus, and everyone should take it seriously,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a Facebook post. “Wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. These simple actions protect you, your loved ones, and your community.”

The new deaths reported in Caddo Parish are among a total of 71 new deaths and 2,536 new cases reported statewide since Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 8,383 and cumulative cases to 374,582.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, the LDH says 1,430 are confirmed and 1,106 are probable.

The latest LDH data shows positivity rates are on the rise in 7 of the 9 NWLA parishes, particularly in De Soto and Red River. But of the 393 new confirmed and probable cases reported in the region since Tuesday, Bossier Parish reported the second-highest number of new cases behind Caddo, with 114. Bossier now has reported a total of 10,826 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Two more deaths were also reported in Bossier, bringing the total to 224.

Natchitoches Parish added 53 new cases and two new deaths, Sabine reported 23 new cases and one new death. De Soto added 20 new cases and one new death. Webster had 18 new cases, Bienville ten, and Red River five. Red River also added another death, bringing the total there to 30. Claiborne did not report any new cases or deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health also updated data on cases reported among students and staff at K-12 schools around the state, as it does weekly on Wednesdays.

Among school districts in the nine Northwest Louisiana parishes that make up Region 7, Caddo had the most new cases with 45 among students and 16 among faculty and staff. Bossier Parish schools did not report any new cases.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 continued an overall decline after peaking Jan. 4 at 375, dropping to 321 as of Tuesday with 34 on ventilators. Statewide, hospitalizations have also continued to decline slowly for a fifth consecutive day after peaking at 2,069 Jan. 7.

Data on presumed recoveries, which are also updated weekly on Wednesdays, show 308 more new cases were reported than recoveries for the week ending Jan. 17.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92.9%) fall between January 12 and January 19, 2021.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (16%) account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 37,430 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,968,246. Of the tests reported today, 30,475 were PCR tests and 6,955 were antigen tests.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.