LDH reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths statewide; See latest NWLA data

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 271 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 269,643 and deaths to 6,845.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine arrive in Louisiana, the state reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 271 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 269,643 and deaths to 6,845.

Of the new cases reported since Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health says 964 are confirmed and 58 are probable. The state reported more than 4,400 new cases and 51 deaths over the weekend.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana dropped to 301 as of Sunday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators, however, rose by three to 22.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped by six to 1,527, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 11 to 147.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99.4%) fall between December 6 and December 13, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 32% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 10,459 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,937,800. Of the tests reported today, 10,130 were PCR tests and 329 were antigen tests.

Of the 84 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Sunday, 35 were in Caddo Parish and ten were in Bossier Parish. Bossier Parish also reported six new deaths Monday.

Red River added two new deaths. Caddo, Webster, and Natchitoches each added one new death each.

Bienville Parish reported 19 new cases, De Soto 12, Sabine six, and Webster, two. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne, Natchitoches, or Red River.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.