LDH reports 105 new deaths, second-highest reported in single day since April peak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, the second-highest reported in a single day since April 14, when 129 deaths were reported. There are now 7,411 people who have died in the state from the novel coronavirus.

“We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement released shortly after latest data was released.

“This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant.” Read the governor’s full statement here.

The LDH also reported 3,372 new COVID-19 cases statewide Friday, bringing the total to-date to 306,442. Of the new cases reported, the LDH says 2,492 are confirmed and 880 are probable.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has risen by another 36 to 2,069 statewide, with 220 on ventilators. With the latest update, hospitalizations have reached a new all-time high for an eighth consecutive day. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 361 hospitalized, with 27 on ventilators.

The state remains on a trajectory of increased cases and hospitalizations. During his briefing on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the biggest concern currently is the impact is still unknown from the holidays.

“We’re not imminent to resorting to crisis care, but clearly if we stay on this path, that will happen,” Edwards said.

Also according to the LDH Wednesday:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between January 1 and January 7, 2021.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (19%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (15%) account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 33,809 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,608,847. Of the tests reported today, 28,985 were PCR tests and 4,824 were antigen tests.

Of the 474 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Thursday, 222 were in Caddo Parish. Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 534. Bossier Parish reported 101 new cases and three more deaths, bringing the total deaths to 207.

Natchitoches Parish reported 58 new cases, De Soto 28, Bienville 20, and Webster 15. Claiborne and Sabine added 12 new cases each and Red River added six. Natchitoches, De Soto, Webster, and Claiborne also added one new death each.

There are now 42,679 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,097 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.