LDH reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana reported 1,093 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 141,720 and total deaths to 4,546.

The state has reported a total of 453 deaths from the coronavirus over the past two weeks, averaging 33 a day.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 19,773 tests reported to the state since Thursday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,738,807.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the LDH says the new case increase may not match the difference between daily total case counts. This was the case once again on Friday, with 194 more cases than the difference between the current and previous day’s totals.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between August 14 and August 21, 2020.

84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the statewide positivity rate was 8.77% as of August 14, “which is better than it has been for quite some time.”

He also noted that the state has seen a “nice drop” in hospitalizations since July 27, when there were more than 1,600 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday, the state’s data showed 1,051 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 172 on ventilators.

Data on hospitalizations by region was not updated by midday Thursday, but on Friday showed a major drop over the past two day in Region 7, from 238 to 202. The number of patients on ventilators remains at 17.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,013 and there are now 536 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 102 new cases reported in NWLA on Friday, 52 were in Caddo Parish and 12 were in Bossier. Caddo added two deaths, for a total of 306. On Thursday, the Caddo Coroner’s Office reported a total of 307 deaths in the parish. There can be a delay between local reporting and data on the state’s dashboard.

Bossier also reported a new death, bringing the total in that parish to 87.

Natchitoches Parish added 17 new cases on Friday. Claiborne reported nine more, Webster eight. Red River Parish did not report any new cases, but added two more deaths. De Soto added three new cases, Sabine added one.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,112 case(s) | 306 death(s) | 623 state tests | 118,738 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,520 case(s) | 87 death(s) | 275 state tests | 47,330 commercial tests

De Soto – 802 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 93 state tests | 10,725 commercial tests

Webster – 977 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 189 state tests | 16,010 commercial tests

Claiborne – 320 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 150 state tests | 5,311 commercial tests

Bienville – 401 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 305 state tests | 6,463 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 874 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 506 state tests | 11,053 commercial tests

Sabine – 709 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,697 commercial tests

Red River – 298 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 446 state tests | 3,074 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 796 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

