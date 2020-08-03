LDH reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count in 4 weeks

Louisiana added another 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 120,846 and total deaths to 3,910.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 120,846 and total deaths to 3,910.

While the daily counts of newly confirmed cases tend to be lower at the beginning of the week, Monday’s 1,100 new cases is the lowest daily case count in four weeks – since 1,101 new cases were reported to the state on Monday, July 6.

In his latest briefing last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to sign another emergency order at the end of this week when the current extended Phase Two order and mandatory mask orders expire. He warned that citizens “should not expect any major changes every two weeks,” even if the data shows the spread of the coronavirus is beginning to slow in Louisiana.

After what he called a “deep dive” into the data Thursday, Edwards said there are some positive signs, including a drop in the number of hospitalizations and patients on mechanical ventilators. But he said the situation remains very serious and that there is more coronavirus in every region of the state now than there has been at any point.

Positivity rate

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 14,470 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,393,910. The positivity rate from the latest round of test results is 7.6 percent.

The LDH has not released details on how many of the new cases were the result of community spread, or what percentage were under the age of 29. On Sunday, the state health department noted that children under the age of 18 made up ten percent of the 3,477 newly reported cases since Friday.

Hospitalizations

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus dropped below 1,500 on Monday, although the number of those on ventilators ticked up to 230.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 also dropped on Monday, to 244. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 21 for a second day.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries once per week. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday, July 27, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

Presumed recoveries as of Monday, August 3 have not yet been updated.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 11,894, with 60 new cases reported since Sunday. 38 of those were in Caddo Parish. Bossier and De Soto both reported seven new cases each. Natchitoches reported four more, Webster three, and Sabine just one. Claiborne, Bienville, and Red River did not report any new cases. Sabine, however, also reported an additional death in the parish.

As of midday Monday, August 3, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 6,299 case(s) | 281 death(s) | 616 state tests | 99,492 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,118 case(s) | 73 death(s) | 272 state tests | 39,224 commercial tests

De Soto – 662 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 87 state tests | 8,828 commercial tests

Webster – 826 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 12,975 commercial tests

Claiborne – 221 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 126 state tests | 3,994 commercial tests

Bienville – 353 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 262 state tests | 5,011 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 691 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 411 state tests | 8,294 commercial tests

Sabine – 535 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 197 state tests | 6,541 commercial tests

Red River – 189 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 289 state tests | 2,256 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 18,957 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 678 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.