LDH reports 1,125 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,125 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 175,781 and total deaths to 5,550.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 10 and October 17, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 26,946 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,589,510.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 550 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, October 17, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 60 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 180 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 11 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Sunday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,819 and there are 693 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 361 new cases reported in the region since Friday, 117 were in Caddo Parish and 73 were in Bossier. Caddo and Bossier also added three new deaths each. Natchitoches reported 24 new cases. Red River reported 18 new cases, Bienville eleven, De Soto eight, Webster five, Claiborne four, and Sabine added one.

As of midday Sunday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,649 case(s) | 385 death(s) | 671 state tests | 171,391 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,894 case(s) | 115 death(s) | 304 state tests | 72,396 commercial tests

De Soto – 987 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 101 state tests | 14,900 commercial tests

Webster – 1,417 case(s) | 37 death(s) | 181 state tests | 24,561 commercial tests

Claiborne – 586 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 244 state tests | 9,719 commercial tests

Bienville – 564 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 378 state tests | 10,778 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,377 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 736 state tests | 18,705 commercial tests

Sabine – 943 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 233 state tests | 13,268 commercial tests

Red River – 402 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 655 state tests | 4,069 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 32,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,098 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

