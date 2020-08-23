LDH reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 59 more deaths since Friday

Louisiana has reported 1,250 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 142,943 and total deaths to 4,605.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,250 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 142,943 and total deaths to 4,605.

“The new case increase may not match the difference between Friday and today’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases in addition to geographic reassignments that may occur,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The state updates coronavirus data daily, except on Saturdays.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 25,031 tests reported to the state since Friday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,763,838.

Also according to the LDH:

92% of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread, rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.

95% of these newly reported cases have specimen collection dates from this past week (8/16-8/22).

11% of these newly reported cases are among children under the age of 18.

23% are among those between the ages of 18-29.

The current extended Phase 2 emergency order is set to expire on Friday, August 28. During a briefing Sunday morning on the two major storms aiming for the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Edwards said it’s unclear yet how the order might be affected.

Edwards said on Thursday that state health officials are working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and following the health department’s daily COVID-19 data in order to decide whether to further lift certain restrictions. A meeting to review the latest data is scheduled for Monday. Edwards did not say Sunday whether that meeting would be postponed, but he say that he did not know what the timeline is going to look like in terms of making a decision because there is a “whole new set of things we have to think about.”

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday, the state’s data showed 941 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, dipping below 1,000 for the first time since July 6. Of those, 152 were on mechanical ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 continued to drop as well, from 202 on Friday to 187 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators remains at 17.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,123 and there are now 544 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 110 new cases reported in NWLA on Sunday, 44 were in Caddo Parish and 29 were in Bossier. Caddo added four deaths, for a total of 310. Bossier has also reported three new deaths since Friday, bringing the total in that parish to 90.

Natchitoches Parish has added 15 new cases and one new death. Webster reported nine new cases, Claiborne seven. Bienville, Sabine, and Red River all reported two new cases each over the weekend.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,156 case(s) | 310 death(s) | 623 state tests | 120,168 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,549 case(s) | 90 death(s) | 275 state tests | 47,905 commercial tests

De Soto – 802 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 93 state tests | 10,803 commercial tests

Webster – 986 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 189 state tests | 16,160 commercial tests

Claiborne – 327 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 156 state tests | 5,408 commercial tests

Bienville – 403 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 306 state tests | 6,503 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 889 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 508 state tests | 11,365 commercial tests

Sabine – 711 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,942 commercial tests

Red River – 300 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 446 state tests | 3,097 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 913 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

