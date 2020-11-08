LDH reports 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,251 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 187,961 and total deaths to 5,807.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,251 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 187,961 and total deaths to 5,807.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data daily except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 1 and November 8, 2020.

The vast majority of these cases are tied to community spread (94%), rather than congregate settings.

Of these new cases, 3% are among 0-4yo, 14% are among 5-17yo, 23% are among 18-29yo, 14% are among 30-39yo, 12% are among 40-49yo, 13% are among 50-59yo, 11% are among 60-69yo and 10% are among 70+yo.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 26,481 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,887,937.

Presumed recoveries

172,210 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, November 2, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 622 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, November 7, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 72 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 180 patients hospitalized, with 12 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Sunday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 22,498 and there are 746 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 267 new cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 146 were in Caddo Parish and 64 were in Bossier.

Natchitoches added 20 new cases, De Soto and Sabine ten, Webster nine, and Red River six. Claiborne added two new cases. There were no new cases reported in Bienville Parish. Bossier and Natchitoches also added one new death each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,825 case(s) | 406 death(s) | 688 state tests | 190,802 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,636 case(s) | 126 death(s) | 310 state tests | 81,097 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,081 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,487 commercial tests

Webster – 1,555 case(s) | 42 death(s) | 179 state tests | 27,202 commercial tests

Claiborne – 623 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 246 state tests | 10,522 commercial tests

Bienville – 641 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,676 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,592 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 864 state tests | 21,426 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,063 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 240 state tests | 14,958 commercial tests

Red River – 482 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,739 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 38,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,208 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

