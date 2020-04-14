WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing after Louisiana reports largest single-day death count in state to-date

BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday reported 129 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, making it the largest number of deaths due to the coronavirus in a single day since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing to share the latest on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, in which he is also expected to announce more details on a proclamation regarding the fate of the remainder of the school year. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000,” Gov. Edwards said in a tweet shortly after the latest numbers were released. “That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends & coworkers. They are more than just a number, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.”

“Our analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms,” Edwards said in a statement, “which is why we must look at long-term data and trends. It is also why it is incumbent upon our people to follow the Stay at Home order, because just as the positive things we do now will save lives in the future, the negative things we do could threaten lives as well.”

Every parish in the state is reporting at least one case of the coronavirus.

In Northwest Louisiana, 17 more deaths were officially reported by the LDH Tuesday, along with 64 new cases. The total number of cases in Caddo Parish is now 1,097. Bossier Parish now has more than 200 confirmed cases and 10 deaths reported. Claiborne Parish is reporting a fourth death, and Bienville Parish is now reporting six deaths, four more since Monday. The number of cases in Sabine Parish has risen by one to ten, and Red River has one additional case reported, bringing the total there to 13. No deaths have been reported in Natchitoches or Sabine parishes.

Total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana as of Tuesday stands at 87, with 1,642 cases across nine parishes.

Caddo – 1,097 case(s) | 56 death(s) | 148 state tests | 18,596 commercial tests

Bossier – 207 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,347 commercial tests

De Soto – 130 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 155 commercial tests

Webster – 65 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 960 commercial tests

Claiborne – 41 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Bienville – 37 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 3 state tests | 81 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 42 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 20 state tests | 564 commercial tests

Sabine – 10 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 92 commercial tests

Red River – 13 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 29 state tests | 46 commercial tests

