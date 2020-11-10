LDH reports 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,307 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and ten more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 189,682 and total deaths to 5,829.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,307 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and ten more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 189,682 and total deaths to 5,829.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 3 and November 9, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases. 30% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 26,460 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,919,903.

Presumed recoveries

172,210 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, November 2, the most recent data available. Presumed recoveries are updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Hospitalizations

According to the LDH dashboard Tuesday, 684 patients are hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those, 66 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 188 patients hospitalized, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 22,824 and there are 754 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 210 new cases reported in NWLA, 72 were in Caddo Parish and 57 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported two more deaths and Bossier added one.

Natchitoches reported 29 new confirmed cases, Sabine added 19, Webster 14, Claiborne eight. De Soto and Red River reported four new cases each and Bienville reported three.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,953 case(s) | 413 death(s) | 689 state tests | 193,216 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,717 case(s) | 127 death(s) | 310 state tests | 82,187 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,087 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,593 commercial tests

Webster – 1,570 case(s) | 42 death(s) | 179 state tests | 27,694 commercial tests

Claiborne – 632 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 245 state tests | 10,606 commercial tests

Bienville – 651 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,912 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,626 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 863 state tests | 21,984 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,087 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 239 state tests | 15,238 commercial tests

Red River – 501 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,820 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 39,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,213 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

