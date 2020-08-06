LDH reports 14 new cases, third child death from COVID-19-related illness MIS-C

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of children in Louisiana diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition thought to be associated with COVID-19 rose to 44 this week and a third child is reported to have died from the illness.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) mainly strikes children and can cause inflammation in several major organs, including the heart. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children with the condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Health Department updates the number of cases weekly. On July 29, the state health department identified 30 cases as having been diagnosed over the past few months. On Wednesday, that total number rose by 14.

State health officials reported the first child death from the condition in late May and the second on May 15.

The LDH does not release specifics on the age of children diagnosed with the condition or where they live, but it says the median age is eight, down from 11 last week.

According to the demographic information updated on Wednesday, the disease continues to affect young males nearly twice as much as young females. Sixteen of the children diagnosed have been females, while 28 have been male.

The data also shows that there are currently six children hospitalized with the condition, which is four more than were reported the previous week. 35 others have been hospitalized and released.

For a diagnosis of MIS-C, the patient has to be under 21 with a fever and inflammation in at least two organs that require hospitalization, and have no other plausible diagnosis. The patient must also have tested positive for COVID-19.

