LDH reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths statewide Monday, bring the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 348,234 and deaths to7,918.

Of the new cases reported Monday, the LDH says 1,297 are confirmed and 105 are probable.

According to the latest data available, 1,982 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 232 of them are on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 354 hospitalized, with 28 on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069 and beginning to decline before ticking back up again slightly on Sunday.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98.4%) fall between January 4 and January 11, 2021.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (17%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (17%) account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 13,254 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,674,395. Of the tests reported today, 12,756 were PCR tests and 498 were antigen tests.

Of the 1,293 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Friday, 559 were in Caddo Parish and 18 more deaths have been reported for a total of 552. The latest LDH data shows 15 deaths were reported in the parish on Monday alone. It is not clear whether any of those newly reported deaths are the result of a backog.



Bossier Parish reported 407 new cases and three more deaths, bringing the total there to 210. Webster Parish reported 114 new cases, Natchitoches Parish 76, Sabine 41, Bienville 30, Claiborne 21, and Red River five. Bienville also reported two new deaths since Friday.

There are now 43,972 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,123 deaths.

