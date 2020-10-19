LDH reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 202 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 175,982 and total deaths to 5,566.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 202 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 175,982 and total deaths to 5,566.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 11 and October 18, 2020.

84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

16% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 24% of these cases. 13% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Sunday came from the results of 4,866 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,594,376.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 553 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, October 18, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 64 were on mechanical ventilators. There were 172 patients hospitalized in Region 7, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,864 and there are 696 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 47 new cases reported in the region since Sunday, 21 were in Caddo Parish and 15 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported two more deaths, and Bossier added one. De Soto and Natchitoches each reported four new cases. Sabine added two and Webster reported one new case. There were no new cases reported in Claiborne, Bienville, or Red River.

As of midday Monday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,670 case(s) | 387 death(s) | 671 state tests | 171,602 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,909 case(s) | 116 death(s) | 304 state tests | 72,504 commercial tests

De Soto – 991 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 101 state tests | 14,923 commercial tests

Webster – 1,418 case(s) | 37 death(s) | 181 state tests | 24,575 commercial tests

Claiborne – 586 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 244 state tests | 9,722 commercial tests

Bienville – 563 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 378 state tests | 10,778 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,381 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 736 state tests | 18,732 commercial tests

Sabine – 945 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 233 state tests | 13,282 commercial tests

Red River – 401 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 655 state tests | 4,072 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 33,034 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,098 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

