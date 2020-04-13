LDH reports 21,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths reported across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) – As of Monday, 21,016 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across Louisiana, with cases now in all 64 parishes. There have been 884 deaths statewide.

A graph of the statewide cases shows the trajectory of total cases beginning to slowly level off, with the growth of new cases staying at five percent or lower since Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus rose by 50 to 2,134 Monday. There are 461 patients on ventilators, three more than were reported on Saturday.

While the number of deaths officially reported by the LDH in Caddo stands at 39, the number of confirmed cases is now 1,033. Bossier is now reporting 188 cases and the number of deaths there has risen to ten. Bienville has alsoreported an additional case, bringing the total there to two.

Caddo – 1,033 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 148 state tests | 16,093 commercial tests

Bossier – 188 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,064 commercial tests

De Soto – 125 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Webster – 65 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 724 commercial tests

Claiborne – 41 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Bienville – 37 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 3 state tests | 45 commercial testss

Natchitoches – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 17 state tests | 264 commercial tests

Sabine – 9 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 92 commercial tests

Red River – 12 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 29 state tests | 16 commercial tests

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

