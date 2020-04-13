LDH reports 21,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths reported across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) – As of Monday, 21,016 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across Louisiana, with cases now in all 64 parishes. There have been 884 deaths statewide.
A graph of the statewide cases shows the trajectory of total cases beginning to slowly level off, with the growth of new cases staying at five percent or lower since Friday.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus rose by 50 to 2,134 Monday. There are 461 patients on ventilators, three more than were reported on Saturday.
While the number of deaths officially reported by the LDH in Caddo stands at 39, the number of confirmed cases is now 1,033. Bossier is now reporting 188 cases and the number of deaths there has risen to ten. Bienville has alsoreported an additional case, bringing the total there to two.
- Caddo – 1,033 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 148 state tests | 16,093 commercial tests
- Bossier – 188 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,064 commercial tests
- De Soto – 125 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 91 commercial tests
- Webster – 65 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 724 commercial tests
- Claiborne – 41 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests
- Bienville – 37 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 3 state tests | 45 commercial testss
- Natchitoches – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 17 state tests | 264 commercial tests
- Sabine – 9 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 92 commercial tests
- Red River – 12 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 29 state tests | 16 commercial tests
While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.
Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
