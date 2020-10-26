LDH reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 222 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 180,069 and total deaths to 5,648.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 222 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 180,069 and total deaths to 5,648.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between October 9 and October 25, 2020.

92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

8% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 33% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Sunday came from the results of 5,059 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,698,833.

Presumed recoveries

165,282 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 19, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 609 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, October 25, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. Data for Region 7 was not updated Monday. As of Saturday, October 24, there were 184 patients hospitalized the region, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 20,822 and there are 714 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 59 new cases reported in the region, 24 were in Bossier Parish and 21 were in Caddo. Bossier also reported three new deaths, Caddo two.

Red River added six new confirmed cases and Natchitoches added three. Claiborne and Bienville added two new cases each and Webster added one. There were no new cases reported in De Soto or Sabine Parish.

Claiborne Parish also reported one new death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,046 case(s) | 394 death(s) | 686 state tests | 178,437 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,212 case(s) | 120 death(s) | 306 state tests | 75,357 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,015 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 376 state tests | 15,459 commercial tests

Webster – 1,466 case(s) | 40 death(s) | 179 state tests | 25,547 commercial tests

Claiborne – 604 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 244 state tests | 10,030 commercial tests

Bienville – 595 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,461 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,470 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 758 state tests | 19,796 commercial tests

Sabine – 984 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 240 state tests | 13,904 commercial tests

Red River – 430 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 653 state tests | 4,300 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 34,821 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,131 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

