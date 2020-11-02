LDH reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 270 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and eight more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 183,616 and total deaths to 5,720.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 270 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and eight more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 183,616 and total deaths to 5,720.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 26 and November 1, 2020.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

The newly confirmed cases since Sunday came from the results of 5,366 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,784,105.

Presumed recoveries

168,634 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 26, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 596 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, November 1, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 70 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 167 patients hospitalized, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,551 and there are 726 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 60 new cases reported in the region, 10 were in Caddo Parish and 18 were in Bossier. Claiborne added seven, Natchitoches and Red River six each, Bienville and Sabine five each, and Webster three. There were no new cases reported in De Soto Parish.

For a second consecutive day, Natchitoches also reported two new deaths.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,370 case(s) | 396 death(s) | 686 state tests | 183,098 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,399 case(s) | 122 death(s) | 309 state tests | 77,313 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,045 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,856 commercial tests

Webster – 1,498 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,227 commercial tests

Claiborne – 614 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 247 state tests | 10,213 commercial tests

Bienville – 628 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,990 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,516 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 822 state tests | 20,428 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,020 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 241 state tests | 14,310 commercial tests

Red River – 461 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,454 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 36,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,163 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

