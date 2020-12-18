LDH reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths statewide

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 30 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 282,434 and deaths to 6,994.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 30 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 282,434 and deaths to 6,994.

Of the new cases reported since Thursday, the LDH says 2,374 are confirmed and 729 are probable.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana dropped by nine to 304 as of Thursday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 19.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped to 1,547 after reaching the highest level since July 24. The number of patients on ventilators rose by ten to 179.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97.6%) fall between December 10 and December 17, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (20%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (15%) account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 32,606 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,075,599. Of the tests reported today, 27,997 were PCR tests and 4,609 were antigen tests.

Of the 348 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Thursday, 141 were in Caddo Parish and 89 were in Bossier Parish.

Natchitoches reported 30 new cases, De Soto 20, Webster 19, Sabine 18, Bienville 15, Claiborne nine, and Red River 7. Webster also reported an additional death.