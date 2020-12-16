LDH reports 3,275 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths statewide; updates presumed recoveries

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 38 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 275,545 and deaths to 6,933.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 38 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 275,545 and deaths to 6,933.

Of the new cases reported since Tuesday, the LDH says 2,001 are confirmed and 1,274 are probable.

Louisiana remains under modified Phase 2 restrictions since Gov. John Bel Edwards extended emergency orders November 25, which will continue through December 23.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana dropped by five to 300 as of Tuesday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by five to 19.

Statewide, hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 1,584, but the number of patients on ventilators rose by 15 to 167.

The LDH also updated presumed recoveries on Wednesday to a total of 232,725. That is nearly 15,000 more than the previous week, but there were also more than 17,500 new cases reported over the same period.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96.7%) fall between December 8 and December 15, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 31,322 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,005,841. Of the tests reported today, 24,145 were PCR tests and 7,177 were antigen tests.

Of the 430 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 173 were in Caddo Parish and 114 were in Bossier Parish. Webster reported 65 new cases, De Soto 28 and one new death. Sabine reported 20 new cases, Natchitoches added 13. Bienville reported seven new cases and two new deaths. Claiborne added five new deaths and Red River added three.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.