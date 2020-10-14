LDH reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 331 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 173,121 and total deaths to 5,495.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between October 6 and October 13, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 24% of these cases. 12% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 6,316 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,516,635.

Presumed recoveries

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries weekly. According to the data updated Wednesday, 161,792 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, October 12. That is 3,919 more presumed recoveries since the previous week.

With 3,607 new COVID-19 cases reported over the same period, there were 312 more presumed recoveries than new cases.

According to the state department of health, a person is presumed recovered if:

it has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or it has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 582 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, October 13, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 64 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 for Tuesday was not updated for Tuesday, remaining at the 186 reported as of Monday, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

With Tuesday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 19,135 and there are 678 deaths reported in the region.

INTERACTIVE: Tracking COVID-19 the ArkLaTex

Of the 75 new cases reported in the region, 19 were in Caddo Parish and 17 were in Bossier. Webster reported 11. Bienville, Natchitoches, and Sabine each reported seven new cases. Claiborne added six, and Red River added one. No new cases were reported in De Soto Parish.

As of midday Wednesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,348 case(s) | 380 death(s) | 669 state tests | 167,375 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,692 case(s) | 111 death(s) | 304 state tests | 70,344 commercial tests

De Soto – 964 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 100 state tests | 14,496 commercial tests

Webster – 1,392 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 181 state tests | 24,065 commercial tests

Claiborne – 584 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 9,582 commercial tests

Bienville – 549 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 366 state tests | 10,524 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,306 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 710 state tests | 18,252 commercial tests

Sabine – 926 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 13,011 commercial tests

Red River – 374 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 604 state tests | 3,965 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 31,687 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,061 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

