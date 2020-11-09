LDH reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 380 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and 12 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 188,352 and total deaths to 5,819.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 380 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and 12 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 188,352 and total deaths to 5,819.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between November 2 and November 8, 2020.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 36% of these cases. 21% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 5,506 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,893,443.

Presumed recoveries

172,210 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus were presumed recovered as of Monday, November 2, the most recent data available.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 652 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, November 8, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 188 patients hospitalized, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Monday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 22,614 and there are 751 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 116 new cases reported in NWLA since Sunday, 56 were in Caddo Parish and 24 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 411.

Red River added 15 new confirmed cases, Bienville reported seven. Natchitoches and Sabine added five new cases each. De Soto added two, and Webster and Claiborne added one new case each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,881 case(s) | 411 death(s) | 688 state tests | 191,110 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,660 case(s) | 126 death(s) | 310 state tests | 81,235 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,083 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 16,517 commercial tests

Webster – 1,556 case(s) | 42 death(s) | 179 state tests | 27,230 commercial tests

Claiborne – 624 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 246 state tests | 10,522 commercial tests

Bienville – 648 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 12,688 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,597 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 864 state tests | 21,459 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,068 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 240 state tests | 14,971 commercial tests

Red River – 497 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,772 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 38,891 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,214 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

